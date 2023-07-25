Power restored in Boulder City after outages impact hundreds of residents

Boulder City was hit with three different power outages in less than 12 hours
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City was hit with three different power outages over an 11-hour span starting on Monday night.

“We don’t know why the power’s out, but we’re going on almost 12 hours without power, and it’s starting to get hot,” said a Boulder City resident Tuesday morning.

Boulder City provides electric services for its residents privately through its utility billing office. A city spokesperson said 600-700 residents were impacted by the outages.

“I woke up because it was just hot, and the dogs were barking, and I noticed that the power was out, so I had to get ready for work, and it’s been out ever since,” said one Boulder City resident Tuesday morning. “If it keeps going, I don’t know what to do. It’s going to get really hot today.”

“I mowed the lawn. No air conditioning, might as well do something outside. These things get about as hot inside as it is outside,” said Boulder City resident Charles Wiley. “I’ll bail out and go someplace, have lunch. They said it’d be done by 8 o’clock, but I figure it will be another three or four hours.”

Boulder City said the power outages were due to cable transformer equipment failures, which is a problem they don’t often deal with.

“We’ve had some historic heat in Boulder City and the rest of the valley, and that’s been really wearing on our systems. So between that and some older equipment, it just didn’t make for a great night,” said Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante.

The city was posting updates on its website and social media, but with such a large senior population living in Boulder City, getting the word out can be tricky in these situations.

“I retired, so I gave up on the computers,” said Wiley.

“A lot of people are still a little on the old-fashioned side. They like to call in and talk to somebody, so we’ve got people that are taking those calls,” said LaPlante before power was restored to most of the city.

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, power had been restored to all but four or five homes in Boulder City, as outside temperatures neared 110 degrees.

