Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house

FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute" in New York on Sept. 20, 2022....
FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute" in New York on Sept. 20, 2022. Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home, and will perform 50 hours of community service, authorities said Tuesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Pete Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old “Saturday Night Live” and “King of Staten Island” actor and comedian will likely do his community service with the New York City Fire Department, where his late father worked, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Davidson was seven years old when his father, Scott, a New York firefighter, died responding to the 9/11 attacks.

Davidson pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor and was put in an 18-month diversion that also includes 12 hours of traffic school, an order to obey all laws and restitution that was not specified.

When Davidson was charged on June 16, prosecutors called the March 4 crash a “serious collision.” No one was reported injured.

Davidson’s latest show, “Bupkis,” debuted on Peacock in May, and he stars in the forthcoming film “Dumb Money.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Tarica Brown
Las Vegas police: woman accused of arson set fire to boyfriend’s clothes, killing cat
This photo taken Jan. 1, 2010 shows a two lane highway in Nevada's valley of Fire. A drive...
2 women found deceased in Valley of Fire State Park

Latest News

Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
A maintenance worker died Monday after falling at least 50 feet into an empty fuel tank in...
Maintenance worker dies after falling 50 feet into empty fuel tank, officials say
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
Learning new job skills through free resources
Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning