‘Parent Guidance’ program offers mental health resources to Clark County parents

By Regina Ahn
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Cook Center for Human Connection oversees Parent Guidance, an organization that has partnered with the Clark County School District.

It’s a resource specifically designed to help parents, who can get one-on-one access with a clinician regarding a variety of mental health topics.

Mark Welling, CEO of Cook Center for Human Connection, said this partnership with CCSD started in April and has been available for parents since then. Sheri McPartlin, CCSD Nursing Coordinator, said that she sees many children on a day-to-day basis, but she hopes for success starting at home.

“I really enjoy connecting families to resources so we can see that child in school every day,” she said.

There are weekly webinars as well, and clinicians cover many different topics. Welling said that tailored counseling is available, and that is what sets the program apart.

“80% of parents believe they should get mental health resources from schools. And working with school counselors and psychologists to kind of bridge that piece, we want to be able to provide a climate in the home that’s more conducive of the well-being of the family,” he said.”

Before parents begin the process, clinicians will ask several questions to get to know some of the things that are impacting families the most. Sessions typically last 20 to 30 minutes. Welling said a roadmap will be made to help parents specifically navigate the needs of their children.

Information on how to get started is available here: School Coaching - Parent Guidance. The first step is registration, which is free of charge.

