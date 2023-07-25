NV Energy sends letter to customers regarding summer electric bills

Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV(NV Energy)
By Matt Kling
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:37 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy said in a letter to customers Monday that while it anticipated customers would receive higher electric bills, it said an approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) is saving customers some money from what they could have paid.

NV Energy explained in the letter that one of the rates that make up bills is tied to directly to what it pays for fuel and power costs. The utility pays up front, and then passes the cost along to customers through quarterly rate adjustments. Because of a recent spike in costs, NV Energy asked for approval from PUCN in June to delay the rate adjustment for the summer quarter of July, August, and September.

“Overall, your energy bill may be higher than last summer because of rate adjustments earlier this year,” NV Energy said. “But we projected that without taking this action, bills would have been much higher. We are glad to provide some relief - about $50 per month in southern Nevada for July, August, and September.”

There are a few assistance programs available to help Southern Nevada customers with their electric bills. More details can be found on NV Energy’s website regarding assistance programs as well as how consumers can create payment plans.

