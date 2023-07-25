Nevada DETR launches chatbot for unemployment insurance claims

DETR offices in Reno
DETR offices in Reno(Terri Russell)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Hello, welcome to the UI FAQ chatbot.”

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced a new chatbot to help with unemployment insurance claims.

“The chatbot will help answer questions, simplify complex language and help users understand unemployment programs. The feature will be available on the bottom right corner of the “For UI Claimants” tab in ui.nv.gov.” DETR explained in a release Tuesday.

Nevada DETR to make improvements to unemployment insurance system

“The chatbot will allow more people to receive their benefits in a timely manner and reduce the number of calls at our call centers,” said Employment Security Division Deputy Administrator Nancy St. Clair. “While it will not look up specific claim information, it will make the experience much easier for those looking for help.”

The announcement comes after years of snags for the department in the wake of COVID-19 unemployment woes.

Changes to the unemployment insurance system were announced in 2022 and funded by $72 million in federal grants.

In early 2022 the DETR announced there were about 1.3 million applications for unemployment money that turned out to be from imposters among us.

DETR’s Unemployment Insurance Support Services will monitor questions received by the chatbot, helping the division understand the challenges to be addressed through customer feedback.

