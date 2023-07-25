Missing Las Vegas dog found hundreds of miles away near San Diego

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pooch that went missing in Las Vegas over the Fourth of July holiday has been found hundreds of miles away in another state. How he got there though is still a mystery to his owner.

Ryder went missing July third near Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache and was found about 350 miles away in front of a store in El Cajon, California. As Ryder was reunited with owner Debbie Ferris, his tail was wagging, and he licked her face.

“Mama missed you baby! Where’d you go? Where you been?,” Ferris told the pup as she held him in her arms. How did this little nine pound pup get so far from home?

“Only Ryder knows what actually happened,” said Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society.

“We have no idea how he got out or anything and he ended up here,” Ferris shared. Ferris has had her beloved chihuahua-terrier mix for nine years, since he was 3 weeks old.

“His mom had stopped feeding him, so I bottle fed him. I could hold him in the palm of my hand,” Ferris recounted. When Ryder went missing, she didn’t sleep or eat for days and after weeks of searching she had begun to give up hope.

“A good Samaritan brought Ryder to San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon Campus. They stated that they found Ryder at the Ross store,” Thompson revealed.

“This reunion with Ryder is the prime example of why we want pet owners to microchip their pets,” Thompson added. A microchip the size of a grain of rice under Ryder’s skin made this all possible. It had his family’s contact information and with one phone call Ferris was on the way down to San Diego.

“Without the microchip we probably never would have seen him again,” Ferris contended. Darlene Hardee also made the trip from Vegas to pick up the pup and has a theory how Ryder ended up making his incredible journey.

“He probably hoped in somebody’s car and they said, ‘Oh cute dog. Let’s take him home,’ and he was having no part of it and took off.

Ryder is now back home in Vegas. His family says they don’t know anyone in San Diego but they are extremely thankful for the San Diego Humane Society for caring for him and helping to get him back where he belongs.

Microchips are usually implanted between a dog’s shoulder blades and are painless and permanent. Microchipping can be a better option than collars and tags because those can fall off or be taken off a pet.

