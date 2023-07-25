Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to immigrant smuggling scheme

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in the Eastern District of New York to money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to unlawfully bring Chinese nationals into the country for financial gain.

According to court records, Haiyan Liao, 46, a naturalized U.S. citizen and native of China, engaged in a scheme with others to assist noncitizens from China in entering the country by fraudulently obtaining visitor visas, the US Department of Justice disclosed Tuesday.

Liao and her co-conspirators submitted applications with false statements to the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China.

For the noncitizens whose applications were approved, Liao facilitated their travel to the US and accompanied them on commercial flights to Queens and Brooklyn, New York. Four of the noncitizens were unaccompanied minors.

The noncitizens and their families paid thousands of dollars to Liao and others to get to the United States. As a result of this scheme, Liao reaped at least $98,673.72 in illicit proceeds through wire transmissions from China to the United States.

“The Criminal Division is committed to prosecuting human smugglers who undermine the rule of law by trying to circumvent our lawful immigration system,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “As Liao’s conviction demonstrates, we will continue to hold accountable people who take advantage of vulnerable populations for personal greed.”

Liao pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully bring aliens into the United States for financial gain, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and money laundering conspiracy, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.

