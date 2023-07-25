Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded on Monday after a vehicle reportedly drove off the roof of a parking structure.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded to the 800 block of Grand Central Parkway just before 5 p.m. regarding a report of a small, dark-colored SUV that had driven off the top of a parking structure. The vehicle reportedly landed on its roof.

Police said that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with significant injuries. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the LVMPD Traffic Bureau. This story will be updated if more information becomes available,.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.