Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:03 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded on Monday after a vehicle reportedly drove off the roof of a parking structure.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded to the 800 block of Grand Central Parkway just before 5 p.m. regarding a report of a small, dark-colored SUV that had driven off the top of a parking structure. The vehicle reportedly landed on its roof.

Police said that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with significant injuries. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the LVMPD Traffic Bureau. This story will be updated if more information becomes available,.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke, fire seen from Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip on July 22, 2023.
Fire burns on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Las Vegas Valley Water District signage as seen on Nov. 19, 2020.
Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back
Las Vegas police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Lake Mead Boulevard...
Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho

Latest News

CCSD hiring crossing guards
Clark County approves $70 million for affordable housing
NV Energy Clark County Generating Station takes extra precautions to keep you cool
NV Energy takes extra precautions to keep customers cool during extreme heat
NV Energy Clark County Generating Station takes extra precautions to keep you cool