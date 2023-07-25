Las Vegas police give details on Monday homicide, barricade arrest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More details have emerged regarding a homicide investigation Monday where the suspect led police on a pursuit before barricading himself on the interstate.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a man hitting his wife at a residence in the 9800 block of Shadow Grove Avenue at about 12:24 a.m.

Officers found an unresponsive woman inside the home and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect, later identified as Alexander Fitzgerald Marshall, 62, fled the scene before police arrived.

They later found Marshall near I-215 and Pecos Road where he barricaded himself inside his vehicle. He was eventually taken into custody and is currently being treated at a local hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Marshall is charged with open murder and scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

