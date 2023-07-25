IRS to hold single-family residence auction in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A single-family residence in Henderson will be on the auction block Friday courtesy of the Internal Revenue Service.

The property at 937 Center Street, Henderson, NV, 89015, will be sold on-site at 12 p.m. The property may be viewed at an open house prior to the sale from 10 a.m. to noon.

There is a minimum bid of $152,000. Bidders shall be required to deposit at the time of sale a minimum of 10% of the bid, with the deposit to be made by a certified or cashier’s check payable to the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.

Before being permitted to bid at the sale, bidders shall display satisfactory proof of compliance with this requirement. No bids will be received from any person who has not presented said proof.

A deposit of 10% is required when the highest bid is tentatively accepted. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in full no later than 30 days after the bid is accepted.

Complete payment and property details can be found here.

For further information about the property and proposed sale, contact Brittanny Dipla; Property Appraisal & Liquidation Specialist; Internal Revenue Service at 805-479-2552 or visit www.irsauctions.gov.

To see upcoming IRS auctions, visit http://www.irssales.gov.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.