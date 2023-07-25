Historic Westside community weighs in on plans for African American museum, cultural center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas is in the final planning stages for a possible African American Museum and Cultural Arts Center as part of the city’s Hundred Plan to revitalize the historic westside.

The Harrison House is an organization working to preserve African American culture and history in Las Vegas. Councilman Cedric Crear said the city has the same goal.

“I’m born and raised in our community, right in the Historic Westside. I want to always try to find ways to bring our culture out, bring our history out,” said Councilman Crear. “African Americans have played a tremendous role in the development of the city of Las Vegas and this region as a whole. We want to find ways that we can express that, whether that’s through art, whether that’s through culture, whether that’s through performing arts.”

Crear said the community response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The community’s very excited about it, the opportunity to harness our history and our culture into one centralized spot, into a beautified facility,” Crear said. “It’s important that we just don’t put anything up. It’s important that we bring beautification to the community. It’s important that we add value to the community.”

However, Katherine Duncan, Executive Director of the Harrison House, said some community members are hesitant about the city’s level of involvement in the project.

“It’s something we’ve been trying to create and build for years, and finally it appears that our local government is listening to our needs,” said Duncan. “What I’m concerned about is that the government wants to do it itself, and we as a community feel that it should be a community-driven project. We’ve had such an unusual history with our city government that it would be unusual for our government to build a museum about us instead of us building a museum about us with their support.”

The city has been asking for community input on the project with meetings and a public survey.

Duncan said she’d like to see more city support behind community-driven efforts to celebrate African American culture in Las Vegas.

“The Walker African American Museum has been struggling for years to build an African American Museum. She has land, and the city owns property next to her proposed development, and for some reason, the city and the Walker Museum have not been able to come together to help her with her proposed development, even though she has the artifacts,” said Duncan.

“There’s no doubt that there’s room for multiple museums. It doesn’t mean that when you have one, you can’t have another,” said Crear. “We’ve worked with others that have artifacts to try and get them to move forward, and hopefully they will move forward because the community supports more than one museum, and I think there’s a lot to tell.”

The city entered the master planning stage of this project at the end of last year, which is supposed to take a minimum of one year. After that, the city plans to proceed quickly. The project’s website said that once construction begins, having a museum built and open within five to ten years is a “realistic possibility.”

The completion date is still unknown, and no specific location for the building has been chosen.

To share your thoughts on the project, click here for the city’s community survey.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.