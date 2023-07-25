Henderson police say children were ‘naked and unresponsive’ before desert abuse arrest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to court documents, a Henderson man’s children were found naked and unresponsive in his car during a period of excessive heat before his child abuse arrest on Monday.

A Henderson Police Department arrest report said that HPD officers were initially dispatched to an apartment complex on the 500 block of College Dr. in Henderson at 9:46 a.m. Monday in reference to a missing person. The caller reported that his friend, Brian Laugeson, 59, and Laugeson’s two minor children were missing.

The caller reported that the three had not been seen since leaving their apartment in “church attire” on Sunday. The caller told police they never made it to church.

The caller and Laugeson’s wife, from whom he is separated, both unsuccessfully attempted to contact him multiple times. A separation arrangement stated that the children would spend weekends with Laugeson, and court documents noted that “it was not out of the ordinary for Brian to leave the residence for extended periods of time, even with the children.”

On Monday morning, the caller and Laugeson’s wife met with Henderson police, who then contacted local hospitals and jails but did not locate Laugeson. A ping on his cell phone revealed a possible location in a desert area near Henderson.

Officers found Laugeson’s vehicle at approximately 12:09 p.m., where the outdoor temperature was 105 degrees. He was inside, “going in and out of consciousness,” while the children were reportedly “naked and visibly suffering from heat-related illness.” Police also said one of the children began to suffer a seizure. Police said that “evidence in plain view” inside the vehicle indicated possible narcotics use.

Laugeson and the children were taken to two separate hospitals. A blood sample taken from the suspect tested positive for illegal narcotics. Laugeson was arrested in absentia on two counts of child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm or mental harm. He is set to be arraigned in Henderson Justice Court on July 26.

