Henderson police say children were ‘naked and unresponsive’ before desert abuse arrest

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to court documents, a Henderson man’s children were found naked and unresponsive in his car during a period of excessive heat before his child abuse arrest on Monday.

A Henderson Police Department arrest report said that HPD officers were initially dispatched to an apartment complex on the 500 block of College Dr. in Henderson at 9:46 a.m. Monday in reference to a missing person. The caller reported that his friend, Brian Laugeson, 59, and Laugeson’s two minor children were missing.

The caller reported that the three had not been seen since leaving their apartment in “church attire” on Sunday. The caller told police they never made it to church.

The caller and Laugeson’s wife, from whom he is separated, both unsuccessfully attempted to contact him multiple times. A separation arrangement stated that the children would spend weekends with Laugeson, and court documents noted that “it was not out of the ordinary for Brian to leave the residence for extended periods of time, even with the children.”

Henderson police: Man to face child abuse charges after found with 2 children in extreme heat

On Monday morning, the caller and Laugeson’s wife met with Henderson police, who then contacted local hospitals and jails but did not locate Laugeson. A ping on his cell phone revealed a possible location in a desert area near Henderson.

Officers found Laugeson’s vehicle at approximately 12:09 p.m., where the outdoor temperature was 105 degrees. He was inside, “going in and out of consciousness,” while the children were reportedly “naked and visibly suffering from heat-related illness.” Police also said one of the children began to suffer a seizure. Police said that “evidence in plain view” inside the vehicle indicated possible narcotics use.

Laugeson and the children were taken to two separate hospitals. A blood sample taken from the suspect tested positive for illegal narcotics. Laugeson was arrested in absentia on two counts of child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm or mental harm. He is set to be arraigned in Henderson Justice Court on July 26.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Tarica Brown
Las Vegas police: woman accused of arson set fire to boyfriend’s clothes, killing cat
This photo taken Jan. 1, 2010 shows a two lane highway in Nevada's valley of Fire. A drive...
2 women found deceased in Valley of Fire State Park

Latest News

Pickle was featured in the 2023 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar
‘Dogs of Downtown Summerlin’ 2024 calendar announced
DETR offices in Reno
Nevada DETR launches chatbot for unemployment insurance claims
US 95 closed at Galleria Drive on July 25, 2023.
US 95 at Galleria temporarily closed due to police activity
This photo taken Jan. 1, 2010 shows a two lane highway in Nevada's valley of Fire. A drive...
Authorities identify 2 hikers found dead in Valley of Fire State Park