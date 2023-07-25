Gov. Lombardo censured, fined by Nevada ethics commission

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a July 25 hearing of the Nevada Commission on Ethics in Carson City, Nevada Governor Lombardo was fined and censured due to ethics violations and abuses of office during the campaign for the office he currently holds.

Commissioner Amanda Yen announced the decision that Lombardo was censured and fined $20,000 for his “willful violation.” There were five votes in favor of the measures and two votes opposing.

“It was a very difficult case,” said another member of the commission. “We did deliberate for a long time. We took a lot of things into consideration.”

She also noted that the measures serving as a deterrent for future behavior was a component of the commission’s decision.

NRS Chapter 281A requires public officers and employees to “hold public office as a public trust and avoid conflicts between public duties and private interests.” The complaint alleged that Lombardo violated the following provisions:

“Using his position in government to secure or grant unwarranted privileges, preferences, exemptions or advantages for himself, any business entity in which he has a significant pecuniary interest, or any person to whom he has a commitment in a private capacity.”

“Using governmental time, property, equipment or other facility to benefit his significant personal or pecuniary interest, or any person to whom he has a commitment in a private capacity. (Some exceptions apply).”

There were three possibilities the commission could have selected: an admonishment, a reprimand, or a censure.

“The censure is the one that connotes the most negative message from this body,” said J. Colby Williams, Lombardo’s attorney. “It’s finding that there was a willful violation.”

He added that he and the Governor “completely disagree with the notion of a censure. Respectfully, I don’t think any of them are appropriate.”

He explained that he and the Governor didn’t think at the time, and still don’t think now, that Lombardo engaged in any violation of the ethics statutes.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate,” Williams repeated.

The Governor did not attend the hearing.

