Forecast Outlook- 7/25/2023

Thunderstorm Chances on Tuesday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Sam Argier
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Monsoon moisture will be in the area on Tuesday, bringing the chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms around the Las Vegas Valley. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind are possible around any storms that develop.

Along with the storm chances, high temperatures stay above average. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 110°. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for Lake Mead down to Laughlin Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures up to 118° for the Colorado River Valley.

Wednesday through Saturday will bring lower storm chances as drier air works into the area. High temperatures will be holding around the 110° mark.

A more significant push of monsoon moisture is in the forecast for early next week, bringing back better storm chances as we close out July and enter August.

