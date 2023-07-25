‘Dogs of Downtown Summerlin’ 2024 calendar announced

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin announced that its sixth annual “Dogs of Downtown Summerlin” calendar will be available in October.

According to a media release, the 2024 edition will feature one pooch per month, all photographed on-site at Downtown Summerlin. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar will benefit the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.

All Southern Nevada dog owners interested in participating are encouraged to submit photos of their pups at Downtown Summerlin via Instagram with the hashtag #DogsofDTS24 from July 26 through August 13. Participants will be selected on August 18 and will be asked to participate in a photo shoot at the property for the final calendar. A total of 13 dogs will be selected—one per month and one bonus cover model.

“Dogs of Downtown Summerlin is truly a favorite,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director of Downtown Summerlin. “Every year, the submissions raise the bar and it’s harder to choose who will be included. It’s such a great way to showcase some of the communities’ adorable dogs that benefits the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.”

The calendars will sell for $10 each and will be available for sale beginning in October. Calendars can be purchased at the concierge at Downtown Summerlin located under the Breezeway of ONE Summerlin during center hours.

For more information on Dogs of Downtown Summerlin, visit www.summerlin.com or call the Concierge at 702-832-1055.

