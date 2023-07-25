Deputy fire chief talks safety after high-rise fire at Las Vegas hotel under construction

The flames were contained to the roof and firefighters had the fire knocked down about 30 minutes after arriving on scene.
By Joe Vigil
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:57 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The under-construction Fontainebleau Casino caught on fire Saturday.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone says firefighters entered the building and used elevators in their battle to put the fire out. He says crews hooked up to a water system on the roof and that system worked as intended.

The Deputy Chief says high-rises are well protected after the deadly MGM fire in 1980. He says structures are designed to keep people safe and valley firefighters are well trained to deal with high-rise structure fires.

He talked about how it’s important for firefighters and building staff of high-rises to communicate when there’s a fire. Firefighters and staff will discuss a building’s system controls such as fire suppression systems, elevators, public address systems, alarms and sprinklers.

“To the details of, we have a sprinkler activation in room 1306, that tells us exactly where the problem is so we can get there faster,” said Touchstone. “But also, it can tell us, what’s the status of the ventilation system? The ventilation system will automatically kick on and start moving smoke off the floor and up out of the building. So we can see, is it operating? Or do we have to supplement it with our own fans?”

Among other firefighting efforts, the Deputy Chief says Clark County firefighters carry what are called high-rise packs into buildings. They consist of hoses, gauges and other tools. Touchstone says the hoses are hooked into water sources in stairwells on each floor or hallways to help get the fire out as soon as possible.

Deputy Chief Touchstone says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say roofing material debris burned in the fire.

