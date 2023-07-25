Clark County approves $70 million for affordable housing

Clark County commissioners have commited an additional $70 million toward affordable housing in...
Clark County commissioners have commited an additional $70 million toward affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley(FOX5)
By Regina Ahn
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft is excited for what’s to come after commissioners approved another $70 million dollars to get 3,000 affordable housing units up and running.

“This has been a long-term commitment from Clark County, to really invest in affordable housing options in our community,” Naft said. “Those are people struggling with emergent needs, but also those who really need a leg up to independent living,”

This funding is in addition to a $120 million plan already in place. This is all a part of the Welcome Home Community Housing Funds project.

“We can’t wait. It takes a long time. Allocating the dollars is an important step, but it is just one step to making them available to move into,” said Naft.

A map of some locations that will benefit from Clark County's recent $70 million commitment to...
A map of some locations that will benefit from Clark County's recent $70 million commitment to affordable housing(Clark County)

This is something commissioners say is a top priority as more and more people move to the Las Vegas Valley.

“Our population is growing quickly and our cost of living is going up far too fast, so this is recognition of that,” said Taft. “But this won’t just help people living in these units, but it’ll help everyone in our community. By lifting up one person we’re lifting up so many.”

The first round of funding will be $20 million dollars dedicated to helping housing projects already being built across southern Nevada. The second would be $50 million to build long-term rental housing.

“It’s really exciting that people are stepping up and making sure that people have a safe place to call home,” said Naft. “And if anyone has been to these places, this isn’t the old-fashioned stereotypical place of affordable housing.”

To learn more, visit Community Housing Fund (clarkcountynv.gov).

A complete list of housing funding awards is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke, fire seen from Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip on July 22, 2023.
Fire burns on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Las Vegas Valley Water District signage as seen on Nov. 19, 2020.
Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back
Las Vegas police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Lake Mead Boulevard...
Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho

Latest News

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Java with Jara meetings postponed till negotiations end
Assistant Sheriff Prosser provided an update on a July 21 officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas
‘You’re going to have to kill me,’ said suspect shot by Las Vegas police officer
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 hospitalized in Henderson in critical condition with heat-related conditions
Las Vegas Motor Speedway is offering roundtrip shuttle service to the South Point 400 in October
Las Vegas Motor Speedway announces shuttle service for October’s South Point 400