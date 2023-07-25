Clark County approves $70 million for affordable housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft is excited for what’s to come after commissioners approved another $70 million dollars to get 3,000 affordable housing units up and running.

“This has been a long-term commitment from Clark County, to really invest in affordable housing options in our community,” Naft said. “Those are people struggling with emergent needs, but also those who really need a leg up to independent living,”

This funding is in addition to a $120 million plan already in place. This is all a part of the Welcome Home Community Housing Funds project.

“We can’t wait. It takes a long time. Allocating the dollars is an important step, but it is just one step to making them available to move into,” said Naft.

A map of some locations that will benefit from Clark County's recent $70 million commitment to affordable housing (Clark County)

This is something commissioners say is a top priority as more and more people move to the Las Vegas Valley.

“Our population is growing quickly and our cost of living is going up far too fast, so this is recognition of that,” said Taft. “But this won’t just help people living in these units, but it’ll help everyone in our community. By lifting up one person we’re lifting up so many.”

The first round of funding will be $20 million dollars dedicated to helping housing projects already being built across southern Nevada. The second would be $50 million to build long-term rental housing.

“It’s really exciting that people are stepping up and making sure that people have a safe place to call home,” said Naft. “And if anyone has been to these places, this isn’t the old-fashioned stereotypical place of affordable housing.”

To learn more, visit Community Housing Fund (clarkcountynv.gov).

A complete list of housing funding awards is available here.

