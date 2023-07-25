Authorities identify 2 hikers found deceased in Valley of Fire State Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The identities of two women who were found deceased in Valley of Fire State Park have been released by authorities.

Las Vegas and state park police both responded to the park on Saturday for two women reported missing by another group of hikers.

They have been identified as Jessica Rosalie Rhodes, 34 and Diania Matienzo Rivera, 29, both of Las Vegas.

Their cause and manner of death have not been determined as of Tuesday morning.

One woman was found on the trails while the other was found in a canyon, police said.

The temperature in the park that day was a high of 113 degrees.

