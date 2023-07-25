ALERT DAY - Thunderstorms Possible Today

Waking up to warm and dry conditions in Southern Nevada. Monsoon moisture will be in the area on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms around the Las Vegas Valley. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind are possible around any storms that develop. A few storms may turn severe.

Along with the storm chances, high temperatures stay above average. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 110°. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for Lake Mead down to Laughlin Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures up to 118° for the Colorado River Valley.

Wednesday through Saturday will bring lower storm chances as drier air works into the area. High temperatures will be holding around the 110° mark.

A more significant push of monsoon moisture is in the forecast for early next week, bringing back better storm chances as we close out July and enter August.

