ALERT DAY - Thunderstorms Possible Today

Monsoon Moisture Arrives This Afternoon
Tuesday, July 25 AM weather update
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:15 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Waking up to warm and dry conditions in Southern Nevada. Monsoon moisture will be in the area on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms around the Las Vegas Valley. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind are possible around any storms that develop. A few storms may turn severe.

Along with the storm chances, high temperatures stay above average. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 110°. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for Lake Mead down to Laughlin Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures up to 118° for the Colorado River Valley.

Wednesday through Saturday will bring lower storm chances as drier air works into the area. High temperatures will be holding around the 110° mark.

A more significant push of monsoon moisture is in the forecast for early next week, bringing back better storm chances as we close out July and enter August.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Tarica Brown
Las Vegas police: woman accused of arson set fire to boyfriend’s clothes, killing cat
This photo taken Jan. 1, 2010 shows a two lane highway in Nevada's valley of Fire. A drive...
2 women found deceased in Valley of Fire State Park

Latest News

Tuesday, July 25 AM weather update
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Monday, July 24 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 7/25/2023
FOX5 Weather
ALERT DAY - Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible