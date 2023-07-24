‘You’re going to have to kill me,’ said suspect shot by Las Vegas police officer

An LVMPD officer fired one round, helping to rescue the suspect’s sister
Assistant Sheriff Prosser provided an update on a July 21 officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas
Assistant Sheriff Prosser provided an update on a July 21 officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update on an investigation following an officer-involved shooting that happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. on July 21 near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser provided an update at a Monday afternoon media conference, noting that this was the fourth officer-involved shooting so far in 2023, with three of those incidents non-fatal.

Prosser said that the member of the LVMPD involved is Officer Vladimir Butler, 29, who has been on the force since 2017. She confirmed that he fired one shot from a Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm equipped with a tactical light.

The suspect with the knife was identified as Dusty Porter, 35, and Prosser described him as a black male, approximately 5′11″ tall, weighing 180 pounds. She showed a photo of the suspect, as well as one of the kitchen knife that Porter allegedly wielded during the incident.

Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho

Prosser explained that the 911 caller on July 21 was the suspect’s sister, and she told dispatch that her brother was “acting weird and was armed with a knife.” She added that Porter was arguing with her and “following her room-to-room while carrying the knife.”

The victim said Porter refused to let her leave the house, so she locked herself inside a bathroom. Prosser said the situation required LVMPD STAR protocol, which means at least three officers and a supervisor must be assigned to the call so that officers can “slow the momentum and hopefully have a peaceful resolution to a volatile and dangerous situation.”

Metro officers, including Butler, established a perimeter upon arriving at the scene. They began a dialogue with Porter from outside the residence. The sheriff said that the suspect refused to come out and “repeatedly told officers they were going to have to kill him.”

Officers saw Porter, armed with the knife, through a window. They continued to attempt to de-escalate the situation for several minutes until they heard a woman’s screams from inside the home. Officers then made an “emergency entry.”

They made their way toward the screams and kicked in a bedroom door, according to Prosser. The suspect then ran through the bedroom and locked himself in the bathroom with the victim. As her screams continued, officers kicked in the bathroom door.

Officer Butler saw Porter inside the bathroom with the knife and fired his weapon once, striking the suspect. Other officers used a Taser to assist in taking Porter into custody. He was taken to UMC Trauma, and Prosser said he remains there.

He was booked in absentia on charges of first-degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Prosser then played the victim’s 911 call.

