Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location

A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to mark evidence at crime scenes. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Burger fans, rejoice! Whataburger is set to open its first Las Vegas location.

The restaurant chain announced it will open a new location on the Las Vegas Strip this fall, adjoining the Waldorf Astoria. The restaurant will be two levels and will be a 24/7 location.

“As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip. Whether you’re craving a double-meat Whataburger with jalapenos or a savory Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Whataburger has your back with breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson in a news release. “We’re excited for both locals and visitors to sink their teeth into a fresh new option and find ways to customize their Whataburgers ‘just the way they like it.’”

Whataburger plans to hire 210 local employees, according to a news release.

Whataburger has 950 locations that operate 24/7, 364 days a year, but this will be the first location in Nevada.

