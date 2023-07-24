VGK Foundation donates $233,000 to Las Vegas Valley organizations

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced the recipients of its 2023 grants, which will provide $233,000 to 17 organizations in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a media release, the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation has also awarded grants for the first time to three organizations, totaling $25,000.

“It’s a privilege to recognize these deserving organizations with our 2023 grants,” said Kim Frank, President of the VGK Foundation. “We appreciate all they do to support our community and are proud to help them fulfill their missions. It’s especially exciting to provide Henderson Silver Knights Foundation grants for the first time this year.”

Each year, the VGK Foundation awards grants to local non-profit organizations that support the Foundation’s five pillars: youth sports, health and wellness, education, first responders and veterans, and hunger and homelessness. These grants are in addition to the Foundation’s ongoing donations throughout the year.

The recipients of the VGK Foundation grants include:

  • Assistance League of Las Vegas
  • Candlelighters
  • Catholic Charities
  • CORE
  • Families for Effective Autism Treatment
  • Girls on the Run
  • HELP of Southern NV
  • Henry’s Place
  • Hope for the City
  • Kline Veterans Fund
  • Nevada Homeless Alliance
  • Operation Homefront
  • Opportunity Village
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas
  • USO
  • Vegas Disabled Sports
  • YMCA of Southern NV

The HSK Foundation grants have been awarded to the following:

  • 100 Black Men
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters
  • Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada

Applications for VGK and HSK Foundation grants are posted on each team’s website in the first quarter of the calendar year.

