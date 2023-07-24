SUV driver, 83, crashes into assisted living facility; 2 hospitalized

An SUV crashed into an assisted living facility in Massachusetts on Monday. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Mass. (AP) — An 83-year-old man drove his SUV into a Massachusetts assisted living facility on Monday, injuring two residents, authorities said.

The driver and an 84-year-old woman who lived in the Nichols Village retirement community were hospitalized after the morning crash, Groveland fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by first responders.

A second resident of the damaged unit was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Valentine said.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the SUV partially inside the unit.

Groveland is about 30 miles north of Boston.

The town’s building inspector also responded to the scene.

The architectural engineer who designed the building evaluated its stability and determined that it was stable enough for the vehicle to be removed. It was towed away about 1:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke, fire seen from Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip on July 22, 2023.
Fire burns on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Las Vegas Valley Water District signage as seen on Nov. 19, 2020.
Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back
Las Vegas police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Lake Mead Boulevard...
Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho

Latest News

Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.
Popeyes adds viral ‘girl dinner’ to its menu
Bishop Dwight Pate with Church Point Ministries, 68, said he believes healing will come from...
Pastor locks himself in prayer room until crime gets better
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Attorney for Carlee Russell says she was not kidnapped
Workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the...
Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants
CCSD Crossing Guard Hiring Events
CCSD hiring crossing guards as start of school year approaches