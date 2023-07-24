Non-profit offers affordable housing for low-income seniors embracing independence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Connie Harris started the Beautiful Life Day Program in 2020 to provide a safe space and meals for seniors while their caretakers or families were at work.

Harris soon discovered that the valley also has a large population of seniors in need of low-cost housing, but who still want to be self-sufficient and embrace their independence.

“We have so many homeless people on the street. They need to get off the street, and not only that, they need help,” said Harris, Director of Beautiful Life Residences.

Harris opened the Beautiful Life Residences last year - a non-profit offering seniors an affordable place to live and case management services, while allowing them the freedom to live independent lives.

“Food stamps, Medicaid, doctor’s appointments. A lot of them are out there because they don’t know, so we’re here to educate and to help them to stay independent, but to be in a safe place,” said Harris.

The Beautiful Life Residences can house up to 40 residents. 22 are living there now, many referred through local hospitals or police.

“This is a nice place, you know. If somebody wants to come here, I’ll tell them, ‘You’re in the right place at the right time.’” said resident Ilija Cvetkoski.

Many of the residents say Beautiful Life is different from other senior communities.

“I haven’t been to the other places, but the way they tell me, you better stay here,” said Cvetkoski. “Yeah, I’m going to stay here until I die. I’m not going to go nowhere.”

With a communal dorm-style of living, Cvetkoski says it feels like being home among family, with program director Connie serving as the caring head of the household.

“She helps everybody. Everybody needs something, she’s always there, like a mother,” said Cvetkoski.

Beautiful Life Residences is a non-profit funded partly by donations, located in Silverado Ranch. If you’d like to help or know someone in need of their services, click here.

