Las Vegas police: woman accused of arson set fire to boyfriend’s clothes, killing cat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman accused of setting a fire in a home which a killed a cat in April did so because her boyfriend wasn’t answering his phone, according to authorities.

Tarica Brown, 34, is accused of first-degree arson, willful killing of an animal, residential burglary and domestic battery. She is currently out on bond. She was arrested after leaving an airplane at Harry Reid International on July 10.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report released on July 24 alleges the following:

On April 24 at about 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a home near South Pioneer Way and West El Parque Avenue.

The fire was determined to be wilfully set, the report states. A series of recordings were “done in person by [redacted] in Miami Dade County, Florida around May 29.”

In the recordings, Brown confessed she set the fire intentionally in an upstairs bedroom because she was angry at the man she was in a dating relationship with.

“Per Brown’s recorded confession she went to the house to confront [redacted] because he was not answering his phone after they had had an argument earlier that day. Brown further stated she initially was going to do damage to his car but changed her mind after arriving at the residence,” the report states.

After she unlawfully entered the home, Brown allegedly went upstairs and intentionally set fire to clothes in the bedroom because she thought the man was in his room and not answering the door when she was knocking on it.

At some point in the recording, Brown admitted she knew the family cat was in the home when she set the fire, which eventually led to the cat’s death.

Brown also has a pending DUI case and has previously been accused of trespassing 47 times.

Brown’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Aug. 17.

