Las Vegas police make arrests in February homicide

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday the arrests of two suspects in connection to a homicide earlier this year.

Kenisha Rice, 36 and Sheldon Johnson, 34, have been arrested in California and are currently awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

Police responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Starboard Drive on Feb. 6 around 2:30 p.m. for a reported unresponsive man.

The man was found deceased at the scene. Through the investigation, Rice and Johnson were identified as suspects and are being held in the San Bernardino County Jail.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

