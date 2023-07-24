Las Vegas Motor Speedway announces shuttle service for October’s South Point 400

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced that it will roll out a new shuttle service program with three pickup and drop-off locations that will offer race fans transportation to and from the NASCAR South Point 400 race on Sunday, Oct. 15.

“Our race fans made it very clear they wanted our shuttle service back,” said Chris Powell, LVMS President. “I’m happy to report we heard them. We expect our new shuttle service to provide a smooth transit experience to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fans will have one less thing to plan for Sunday since we’ll make their travel to and from the track worry-free.”

According to a media release, three pickup and drop-off points have been established for the shuttles. Rides will originate from strip locations at Planet Hollywood and Treasure Island, while downtown service is scheduled from Main Street Station. Each patron will have a reserved seat on a climate-controlled luxury motorcoach, and each pickup location will depart from their designated sites at 8 a.m.

Upon arrival at LVMS, each motorcoach will reportedly park within a short walk to the main entrance gates. After the race, fans will return to their shuttles at the same location where they arrived and they will return to the same location from which they departed earlier that day.

Space is limited, and LVMS suggested that fans interested in the service should reserve shuttle rides early. Service is $100 per person roundtrip and is available only for the South Point 400. More information is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.