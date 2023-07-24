Las Vegas Motor Speedway announces shuttle service for October’s South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is offering roundtrip shuttle service to the South Point 400 in October
Las Vegas Motor Speedway is offering roundtrip shuttle service to the South Point 400 in October(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced that it will roll out a new shuttle service program with three pickup and drop-off locations that will offer race fans transportation to and from the NASCAR South Point 400 race on Sunday, Oct. 15.

“Our race fans made it very clear they wanted our shuttle service back,” said Chris Powell, LVMS President. “I’m happy to report we heard them. We expect our new shuttle service to provide a smooth transit experience to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fans will have one less thing to plan for Sunday since we’ll make their travel to and from the track worry-free.”

According to a media release, three pickup and drop-off points have been established for the shuttles. Rides will originate from strip locations at Planet Hollywood and Treasure Island, while downtown service is scheduled from Main Street Station. Each patron will have a reserved seat on a climate-controlled luxury motorcoach, and each pickup location will depart from their designated sites at 8 a.m.

Upon arrival at LVMS, each motorcoach will reportedly park within a short walk to the main entrance gates. After the race, fans will return to their shuttles at the same location where they arrived and they will return to the same location from which they departed earlier that day.

Space is limited, and LVMS suggested that fans interested in the service should reserve shuttle rides early. Service is $100 per person roundtrip and is available only for the South Point 400. More information is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke, fire seen from Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip on July 22, 2023.
Fire burns on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Las Vegas Valley Water District signage as seen on Nov. 19, 2020.
Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back
Las Vegas police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Lake Mead Boulevard...
Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho

Latest News

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 hospitalized in Henderson in critical condition with heat-related conditions
CCSD Crossing Guard Hiring Events
CCSD hiring crossing guards as start of school year approaches
Tarica Brown
Las Vegas police: woman accused of arson set fire to boyfriend’s clothes, killing cat
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
Culinary, Bartenders unions vote to let Sphere employees decide whether to unionize