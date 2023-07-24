Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to open training camp with the Raiders, AP source says

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions during an NFL football...
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions during an NFL football news conference, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. The new Raiders quarterback is not taking part in organized team activities because of a lingering foot injury. Coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday, May 25, 2023, that Garoppolo could be held out until July when training camp begins. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:22 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made.

Training camp opens Wednesday.

Garoppolo did not participate in organized team activities because of the foot injury, but coach Josh McDaniels expressed confidence from the beginning the newly signed quarterback would be ready for camp.

“We’re always going to err at this time of the year on being smart,” McDaniels said at the time. “We don’t play a football game for 3 1/2 months, so try to rush (players) out there in May, it’s a poor decision.”

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million free-agent contract on March 17. His deal was announced a day later than others because of concerns about the foot.

He reportedly signed a waiver rather than take a physical, which gave the Raiders flexibility in case Garoppolo — who has a history of being hurt — wasn’t ready to go.

He was injured late last season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke, fire seen from Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip on July 22, 2023.
Fire burns on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Las Vegas Valley Water District signage as seen on Nov. 19, 2020.
Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back
Las Vegas police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Lake Mead Boulevard...
Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho

Latest News

A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the...
Circa posts odds for NFL teams to have best, worst starts to 2023 season
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stands on the sideline before playing...
Josh Jacobs and the Raiders fail to reach long-term deal, AP source says
Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Raiders are NFL’s most expensive team to support, report says
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) before an NFL football game against the Kansas...
Former Raiders player Foster Moreau says he’s in ‘full remission’ from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma