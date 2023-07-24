Java with Jara meetings postponed till negotiations end

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As negotiations continue between the school district and the teachers union, local events with the Clark County School District superintendent have been postponed.

The situation between CCSD and the Clark County Education Association - the union that represents educators here - has been eroding.

However, both parties have agreed to two more sessions of negotiation for July 27 and 28, they announced Monday.

An event, “Java with Jara,” which sought to connect the community with Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, was recently rescheduled because of protests.

On Monday, CCSD said they will postpone such events until the negotiations conclude.

“Our families and community members desiring to dialogue on education issues deserve the Superintendent’s uninterrupted attention. The goal of these community conversations is to provide space for discussing education matters with the Superintendent rather than for bad-faith attempts by a bargaining unit to negotiate publicly with the school district,” a CCSD spokesperson said Monday.

