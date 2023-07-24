Java with Jara meetings postponed till negotiations end

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:58 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As negotiations continue between the school district and the teachers union, local events with the Clark County School District superintendent have been postponed.

CCSD reschedules Supt. Jara event after CCEA protests

The situation between CCSD and the Clark County Education Association - the union that represents educators here - has been eroding.

However, both parties have agreed to two more sessions of negotiation for July 27 and 28, they announced Monday.

An event, “Java with Jara,” which sought to connect the community with Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, was recently rescheduled because of protests.

On Monday, CCSD said they will postpone such events until the negotiations conclude.

“Our families and community members desiring to dialogue on education issues deserve the Superintendent’s uninterrupted attention. The goal of these community conversations is to provide space for discussing education matters with the Superintendent rather than for bad-faith attempts by a bargaining unit to negotiate publicly with the school district,” a CCSD spokesperson said Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke, fire seen from Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip on July 22, 2023.
Fire burns on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Las Vegas Valley Water District signage as seen on Nov. 19, 2020.
Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back
Las Vegas police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Lake Mead Boulevard...
Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho

Latest News

Clark County commissioners have commited an additional $70 million toward affordable housing in...
Clark County approves $70 million for affordable housing
Assistant Sheriff Prosser provided an update on a July 21 officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas
‘You’re going to have to kill me,’ said suspect shot by Las Vegas police officer
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
3 hospitalized in Henderson in critical condition with heat-related conditions
Las Vegas Motor Speedway is offering roundtrip shuttle service to the South Point 400 in October
Las Vegas Motor Speedway announces shuttle service for October’s South Point 400