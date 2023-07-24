IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers

The change reverses a practice by revenue officers whose duties include visiting homes and...
The change reverses a practice by revenue officers whose duties include visiting homes and firms to resolve taxpayers’ liabilities by collecting unpaid taxes and unfiled tax returns.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service said Monday it is ending its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits, in an effort to help keep its workers safe and to combat scammers who pose as IRS agents.

Effective immediately, revenue agents will no longer make unplanned visits to taxpayers’ homes and businesses “except in a few unique circumstances,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. The agency will instead mail letters to people to schedule meetings.

“Today’s announcement is the right thing to do, at the right time,” new IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel told reporters on a call Monday.

The change ends “an era at the IRS,” he said, reversing a practice by revenue officers whose duties include visiting homes and firms to resolve taxpayers’ liabilities by collecting unpaid taxes and unfiled tax returns.

The agency in recent years has experienced more threats, in part tied to conspiracy theories that agents were going to target middle-income taxpayers more aggressively after the passage of a climate, health care and tax bill that provided $80 billion to step up tax collections.

In response, the agency last August announced a comprehensive review of safety at its facilities. And in May, the agency said it would begin limiting workers’ personal identifying information on communications with taxpayers.

The Treasury Department’s inspector general for tax administration said in a report that it was “concerned that taxpayers and anti-government or anti-tax groups with malevolent intent may use the Internet or social media to track down and identify IRS employees, their families, their homes, and personal information to threaten, intimidate, or locate them for physical violence.”

The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents IRS workers, commended the agency for ending unannounced visits.

“The officers we represent will continue to efficiently and effectively carry out their mission of helping taxpayers meet their lawful tax obligations through other means of communication,” union leader Tony Reardon said in an emailed statement.

The issue of home visits has been politically contentious this year.

Ohio House Republican Jim Jordan sent a letter to Werfel and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in March, asking why journalist Matt Taibbi received an unannounced home visit from an IRS agent shortly he gave testimony on Capitol Hill regarding his research into Twitter records.

Werfel said he thinks “the issues raised by unannounced visits, including ones that have been raised to us by the U.S. Congress, will be significantly mitigated” by the policy change.

The agency said an increase in scam artists posing as IRS agents also had created confusion about unannounced home visits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke, fire seen from Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip on July 22, 2023.
Fire burns on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Las Vegas Valley Water District signage as seen on Nov. 19, 2020.
Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back
Las Vegas police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Lake Mead Boulevard...
Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach
FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
Lawsuits filed by ex-volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Reports: Miami’s police chief recovering after he shot himself while with wife
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family said.
‘She was going to be a beautiful mom’: Family mourns young woman who died during childbirth
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Authorities search for grizzly bear that killed woman near Yellowstone National Park