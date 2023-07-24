Interstate 215 shut down at Eastern Ave. due to barricade situation

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Matt Kling
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:39 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating a barricade situation early Monday morning along Interstate 215 eastbound at Eastern Avenue, which is prompting both sides of the freeway to shut down.

According to LVMPD, the situation appears to be domestic violence related, and the call was originally reported as a stabbing before 12:30 A.M.

NDOT has reported both directions of the freeway shut down since at least 3:00 A.M. Use alternate routes if you plan to travel through the area.

