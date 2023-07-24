Culinary, Bartenders unions vote to let Sphere employees decide whether to unionize

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary and Bartenders Unions announced that they have entered into an agreement with MSG Las Vegas LLC to give Sphere workers the right to decide whether to unionize.

The card check neutrality agreement announced on July 24, which is a standard for hospitality workers in Nevada, will ensure workers have the right to choose whether to have the Culinary and Bartenders Union represent them. Management “remains neutral and respects their choice,” according to a media release.

Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time on July 4, 2023. The Exosphere features 580,000 sq ft of fully-programmable LED lighting. (MSG Entertainment Holdings LLC)

This agreement will allow the workers at Sphere the opportunity to choose to be a part of the Culinary Union, which is the largest union in Nevada, representing 60,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas and Reno, including casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sphere is set to open on September 29, with U2 performing a 25-show residency. The eye-catching attraction illuminated its exterior in full for the first time on Independence Day and it has already affected Las Vegas traffic.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.