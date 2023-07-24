Culinary, Bartenders unions vote to let Sphere employees decide whether to unionize

Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time on July 4, 2023. The Exosphere features 580,000 sq ft of fully-programmable LED lighting.(MSG Entertainment Holdings LLC)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary and Bartenders Unions announced that they have entered into an agreement with MSG Las Vegas LLC to give Sphere workers the right to decide whether to unionize.

The card check neutrality agreement announced on July 24, which is a standard for hospitality workers in Nevada, will ensure workers have the right to choose whether to have the Culinary and Bartenders Union represent them. Management “remains neutral and respects their choice,” according to a media release.

Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time on July 4, 2023. The Exosphere features 580,000 sq ft of fully-programmable LED lighting.(MSG Entertainment Holdings LLC)

This agreement will allow the workers at Sphere the opportunity to choose to be a part of the Culinary Union, which is the largest union in Nevada, representing 60,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas and Reno, including casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sphere is set to open on September 29, with U2 performing a 25-show residency. The eye-catching attraction illuminated its exterior in full for the first time on Independence Day and it has already affected Las Vegas traffic.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke, fire seen from Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip on July 22, 2023.
Fire burns on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Las Vegas Valley Water District signage as seen on Nov. 19, 2020.
Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back
Las Vegas police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Lake Mead Boulevard...
Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho

Latest News

VGK Foundation donates $233,000 to Las Vegas organizations
VGK Foundation donates $233,000 to Las Vegas Valley organizations
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
This photo taken Jan. 1, 2010 shows a two lane highway in Nevada's valley of Fire. A drive...
2 women found deceased in Valley of Fire State Park
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police make arrests in February homicide