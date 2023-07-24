CCSD hiring crossing guards as start of school year approaches

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new school year is just around the corner, and Clark County is hosting hiring events in order to help kids across the Las Vegas Valley get to and from school safely.

According to a media release, crossing guards usually work close to where they live. The job pays $16 per hour in unincorporated Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, and there are two shifts: one hour in the morning, and one hour in the afternoon.

Applicants must be 18 years old and are required to bring two forms of ID or a valid US Passport. Here is a list of the upcoming hiring events that each take place from 10 a.m.- noon:

Monday, July 24: Rainbow Library, 3150 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Tuesday, July 25: Mission Hills Park, 551 Mission Dr, Henderson, NV 89002

Wednesday, July 26: Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Thursday, July 27: Freedom Park, 3051 E. Washington Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Friday, July 28: ACMS Office, 4775 W. Teco Ave #235, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Successful applicants must pass an agility and balance assessment and complete fingerprinting. More information about the hiring events, including a list of forms of acceptable identification, is available here.

