ALERT DAY - Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

Heat Records and Monsoon Storms in Southern Nevada
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Las Vegas has tied the record for the most consecutive days at or above 110° at 10 days yesterday. We’ll come close to breaking the record this afternoon with a high temperature of 109°.

On top of the heat and above average temperatures, monsoon moisture will return Monday and Tuesday this week with the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. A few of those storms may turn severe with small hail, gusty outflow wind, and brief heavy downpours. Chances look to stay over the far east valley and northwest Arizona today between 3-7 PM.

We’ll keep it breezy this week with temperatures between 105-110° for Las Vegas.

