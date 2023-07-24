3 hospitalized in Henderson in critical condition with heat-related conditions

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people in Henderson have been hospitalized with heat-related conditions, according to a report from the Henderson Police Department.

HPD officers responded to the area of Cadiz Ave. and Parawan St. at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Monday in reference to a report of a male adult and two juveniles located in a nearby desert area suffering from possible heat-related medical conditions.

Police said all three subjects were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. An investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.

