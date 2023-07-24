2 women found deceased in Valley of Fire State Park

This photo taken Jan. 1, 2010 shows a two lane highway in Nevada's valley of Fire. A drive...
This photo taken Jan. 1, 2010 shows a two lane highway in Nevada's valley of Fire. A drive along this two lane highway cutting through Nevada's Valley of Fire provides views of some of the park's nicest rock formations and desert landscapes. (AP Photo/Brooke Donald)(Brooke Donald | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The remains of two women believed to be hikers were found in Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported a group of hikers observed the two go out to the trails that morning and had not returned.

Nevada State Park Police located one woman deceased in a trail and the LCMPD search and rescue team was requested.

They later found the second woman in a canyon, also deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and will be handled by the NSPP.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke, fire seen from Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip on July 22, 2023.
Fire burns on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Las Vegas Valley Water District signage as seen on Nov. 19, 2020.
Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back
Las Vegas police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Lake Mead Boulevard...
Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Latest News

A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police make arrests in February homicide
Fire burns on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 730am - 8am
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home