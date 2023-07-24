2 women found deceased in Valley of Fire State Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The remains of two women believed to be hikers were found in Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported a group of hikers observed the two go out to the trails that morning and had not returned.

Nevada State Park Police located one woman deceased in a trail and the LCMPD search and rescue team was requested.

They later found the second woman in a canyon, also deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and will be handled by the NSPP.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.