Forecast Outlook-7/23/23

More Excessive Heat Sunday.
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:32 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -It looks like Sunday will be the last day for this Excessive Heat Warning.

Saturday we established a new record daytime high of 115 degrees, beating the old record of 114 degrees set in 1937.

The high pressure area that opened the door to these hot temperatures will be centered over the Four Corners Sunday.

The clockwise flow of the high will draw some monsoon moisture into our area for a few days beginning Sunday.

That moisture will stick around through Tuesday keeping rain chances in the 10 to 20% range until then.

While the excessive heat will end Sunday we are still going to trend some 5 degrees above normal all week long.

Looks like once we get past Tuesday, drier air will move back in for the remainder of the week.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

