Forecast Outlook-7/23/23

Strong high pressure over the four corners along with monsoon moisture is creating thunderstorm possibilities for the southwest.

For the rest of Sunday we can’t rule out possible showers or thunderstorms on the west side and in our local mountains.

Lake Mead also has the chance of the active weather.

The high pressure that’s helping to enhance the showers and thunderstorms is going to start moving east thanks to a low sitting off Vancouver Island that will push south.

For at least Sunday night through Tuesday evening we have a slight chance of active weather.

After that, drier air returns to our area and sticks around until next weekend when another round of monsoon moisture works its way into the southwest.

The UV Index for Monday is 9 which is very high.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.