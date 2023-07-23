Forecast Outlook-7/23/23

Looks like the excessive heat will finally end Sunday as monsoonal moisture works it’s way into the Las Vegas Valley.

High pressure over the Four Corners will draw the moisture up from Mexico and the Gulf of California.

Looks like we could see showers or thunderstorms development by mid to late afternoon.

Daytime temperature Sunday will dip to 111 degrees compared to 115 on Saturday.

That monsoonal flow will continue into Monday and Tuesday with rain and thunderstorm chances increasing to 20%

By mid-week look for drier air to return.

As for daytime temperatures they’ll hover between 107 and 109 starting Wednesday.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

