School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street

School librarian John Janezic says the soles of his had melted off because of the hot pavement.
By Tianna Morimoto and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/Gray News) — The current heat wave is making many people feel like they’re melting, and in a way, that is what happened to one man’s shoes.

John Janezic is a librarian at Sanborn Elementary School in Chandler, Arizona, and often helps with crosswalk duties when the bell rings after school.

Janezic was outside Thursday during the peak of the hot weather, guiding kids through the crosswalk. He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and almost fell because his shoes suddenly felt different.

“I was crossing the students, crossing the parents. And all of a sudden, when I was done, I turn around and I’m sweating, I’m tired, I want to come back to the library where it’s nice and air-conditioned. As I’m walking back, I trip,” Janezic said.

Janezic said the soles of his shoes had melted off because of the hot pavement.

“I’m like, ‘What just happened?’ And I tripped because this part of the shoe was like this,” said Janezic said, showing the sole of his shoes, that had come apart from the rest of the shoe.

Although Janezic said he can no longer wear those shoes, the experience will not stop him from helping students stay safe when leaving school.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas-area search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur murder investigation
Brain-eating amoeba kills Nevada 2-year-old boy
Nevada two-year-old boy killed by brain-eating amoeba
Las Vegas passengers were stuck on a plane for hours in triple-digit temperatures
Dept. of Transportation to investigate Las Vegas flight with passengers passing out due to heat
Spencer McDonald was indicted by a grand jury in connection with a Las Vegas triple homicide
Las Vegas detectives describe gruesome crime scene in triple-homicide grand jury testimony
Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police: crash near Beatty leaves 5 people and a dog dead

Latest News

An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.
85-year-old man dies after getting trapped underneath rolling car, police say
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan
A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement.
Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness