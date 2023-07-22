Nevada State Police: crash near Beatty leaves 5 people and a dog dead
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police say 5 people and a dog were killed on the US 95, about ten miles south of Beatty, Nevada.
Just before 2 p.m. police said a Subaru SUV entered the oncoming lane while trying to pass another car and crashed head-on with a Buick SUV.
That caused both vehicles to catch fire.
An adult and two kids in the Subaru and two adults and a dog in the Buick all died at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes in.
