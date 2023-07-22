Local actors describe SAG-AFTRA strike’s effect on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the SAG-AFTRA strike enters its second week Friday, Las Vegas-based actors are having to look for new work.

“We’re safe doing commercials,” actress Danielle Vasinova told FOX5. “We’re safe doing print editorial work.”

Not every local film worker thinks it will work out for everyone, though.

“Screen work is vastly different from entertainment. Some people can do both, but not everybody,” one actress said under the condition of anonymity. “Imagine being an established voiceover actor or a commercial actor since you were ten years old and you’ve never done a musical in your life and suddenly you’re on strike and you can’t work in screen or film.”

She told FOX5 that for those who are able to find work off the screen, it might be under worse conditions than their previous jobs.

“There is going to be an influx of other people, other performers or non-union people scrapping for work that is not good, not well-paid, bad work conditions,” she explained. “It causes resentment and derision within the community.”

Vasinova keeps a brighter outlook.

“The work will continue, and the people in Vegas seem to be in good spirits,” she said. “We got through a pandemic and we’re going to get through this.”

Vasinova points to the opportunities off the screen in Las Vegas that still let people do what they love while also giving time for local studios to grow.

“All of those can still go, which is great for the Vegas marketplace, and I think it gives them time to set up these studios and really position themselves to win.”

