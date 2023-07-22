Local actors describe SAG-AFTRA strike’s effect on Las Vegas

Local actors describe SAG-AFTRA strike’s effect on Las Vegas
By Mike Allen
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:50 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the SAG-AFTRA strike enters its second week Friday, Las Vegas-based actors are having to look for new work.

“We’re safe doing commercials,” actress Danielle Vasinova told FOX5. “We’re safe doing print editorial work.”

Not every local film worker thinks it will work out for everyone, though.

“Screen work is vastly different from entertainment. Some people can do both, but not everybody,” one actress said under the condition of anonymity. “Imagine being an established voiceover actor or a commercial actor since you were ten years old and you’ve never done a musical in your life and suddenly you’re on strike and you can’t work in screen or film.”

She told FOX5 that for those who are able to find work off the screen, it might be under worse conditions than their previous jobs.

“There is going to be an influx of other people, other performers or non-union people scrapping for work that is not good, not well-paid, bad work conditions,” she explained. “It causes resentment and derision within the community.”

Vasinova keeps a brighter outlook.

“The work will continue, and the people in Vegas seem to be in good spirits,” she said. “We got through a pandemic and we’re going to get through this.”

Vasinova points to the opportunities off the screen in Las Vegas that still let people do what they love while also giving time for local studios to grow.

“All of those can still go, which is great for the Vegas marketplace, and I think it gives them time to set up these studios and really position themselves to win.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas-area search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur murder investigation
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are responding to a barricaded...
Las Vegas SWAT respond to shooting, barricaded suspect
Generic graphic
Las Vegas doctor, wife charged in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Four people have been arrested by Henderson police in connection to a shooting in June that...
Henderson police arrest 4 suspects in connection to shooting of juvenile
Spencer McDonald was indicted by a grand jury in connection with a Las Vegas triple homicide
Las Vegas detectives describe gruesome crime scene in triple-homicide grand jury testimony

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Local actors describe SAG-AFTRA strike’s effect on Las Vegas
Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police: crash near Beatty leaves 5 people and a dog dead
Tony Bennett performs at the Van Wezel
A farewell to Las Vegas headlining legend Tony Bennett: Fellow musician honoring his legacy
Pest control says the number of calls have doubled in 5 years