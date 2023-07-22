Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting around 8:55 Friday evening near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Metro Captain Joshua Martinez said the shooting occurred inside a home in the 2100 block of Valley Drive.

According to preliminary details, officers were dispatched after receiving information about a man who they say was armed with a knife at the home and a woman inside. When police arrived, they made contact with the man. Officers heard the woman screaming inside, Martinez explained during an initial briefing.

Due to the screaming, officers entered the home to rescue the woman. At some point during the rescue, an officer discharged his weapon once striking the suspect, Martinez said.

Las Vegas police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive (FOX5)

Martinez said the suspect received medical aid at the house and was transported to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Martinez did not mention if the woman was harmed or had to seek medical attention.

No officers were injured.

Following every officer-involved shooting, a specialized Metro team begins a weeks-long investigation as soon as they arrive on the scene. The Force Investigations Team will review all body camera footage, process all evidence and speak with witnesses. The team provides a full report to Metro’s Office of Internal Oversight.

In 72 hours the police department will hold another briefing which typically shows what happened via body camera video.

This is the department’s fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023.

METRO BRIEFING:

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.