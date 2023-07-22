Forecast Outlook-7/22/23

Excessive Heat Lingers
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:05 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -No break from the excessive heat this weekend.

As of Saturday morning it looks like the warning will remain in place through Sunday evening with a good chance of establishing a new record high temperature Saturday.

That high pressure that has been sitting over us for an extended period of time starts to break down next week pushing temperatures closer to but still above seasonal values by the end of the week ahead.

What we have is our forecast is a likely hood of monsoonal moistures moving into our area this weekend.

The high will create southeast flow giving us shower and thunderstorm chances into midweek.

The moisture surge is expected to break down by Thursday.

