Fire burning on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip

By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:08 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews are on scene of a fire burning on the roof of the Fontainebleau Hotel property on the Las Vegas Strip late Saturday afternoon.

The FOX5 Strat cam shows black smoke billowing on top of the property currently under construction.

FOX5 is working to gather more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas-area search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur murder investigation
Brain-eating amoeba kills Nevada 2-year-old boy
Nevada two-year-old boy killed by brain-eating amoeba
Las Vegas passengers were stuck on a plane for hours in triple-digit temperatures
Dept. of Transportation to investigate Las Vegas flight with passengers passing out due to heat
Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police: crash near Beatty leaves 5 people and a dog dead
Pest control says the number of calls have doubled in 5 years

Latest News

Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho
Las Vegas police investigate fourth officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Lake Mead Boulevard...
Las Vegas police: Man armed with knife shot by officer near Lake Mead, Rancho
Las Vegas Valley Water District signage as seen on Nov. 19, 2020.
Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back
FOX5 News at 11pm-1130pm
Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back