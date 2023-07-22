Fire burning on roof of Fontainebleau property on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews are on scene of a fire burning on the roof of the Fontainebleau Hotel property on the Las Vegas Strip late Saturday afternoon.

The FOX5 Strat cam shows black smoke billowing on top of the property currently under construction.

FOX5 is working to gather more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.