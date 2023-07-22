A farewell to Las Vegas headlining legend Tony Bennett: Fellow musician honoring his legacy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved performer Tony Bennett, who died on Friday at the age of 96, shined under the spotlight with a career that spanned nearly eight decades entertaining the world.

Musician Brian Newman has a show in Las Vegas at the Nomad at Park MGM and he spent several years creating music and performing with Bennett.

“Tony Bennett is my hero,” Newman proclaimed. “He just always was.”

Newman and Bennet first met in New York City at a gala featuring a performance by Lady Gaga.

“Tony happened to be in the audience, and I remember after the show, we were all backstage and somebody said Tony Bennett wants to come backstage and say hello,” Newman explained. He added that it was the start of a beautiful pairing. Gaga and Bennett collaborated on the Grammy-winning album “Cheek to Cheek” and they first appeared together in Las Vegas at the Cosmopolitan, touring in support of the album.

Tony was just something special. He was such a good person, human being.”

Newman was the band leader and played trumpet on the tour, and he said sharing the stage with Bennett was an honor.

“We were just in awe every time,” he said. “We are staring at him, and sometimes I would forget to come in.”

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s that same year, but carried on with his music until 2021, in his mid-90s.

“I don’t think anybody has had that level of longevity,” Newman said. “He is the master plan for that.”

Newman said he will continue to remember and honor Bennet’s legend and legacy every time he steps on stage, in Las Vegas or anywhere else around the world.

“There are a few of my favorite tunes that we always do from Tony,” he said. Bennett will be honored in downtown Las Vegas with tributes at the Fremont Street Experience on Friday and Saturday.

