Families hit with excess water use fees, high water bills plan to push back

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Water bills are topping one thousand, even two thousand dollars. That is a reality this summer for the top water users in Las Vegas. New excess use fees started in January for residential customers of the Las Vegas Valley Water District. Friday, FOX5 talked to people facing those fines who say they are excessive, unfair, and plan to push back.

“It’s about a 1/3 of an acre. We bought it so that the kids could have grass to play in,” said Raine Shortridge as his 10-year-old son Kade practiced soccer in the backyard, one of his dogs cooling down in the pool, another also playing on the grass.

“This is a typical Las Vegas neighborhood for 30 years ago. This is what people’s yards looked like,” Shortridge explained. There’s been a big change for neighbors in the San Rafael neighborhood this year, their water bills.

“The bill comes out to $524 which is right about the same as what we were a year ago,” Shortridge shared. What’s not the same are the excess water use fees. For the Shortridge family, $738 in fees just in June. Their total monthly bill: $1,432.80.

“We budget for the summers; we know that we are going to have to pay $600-700 in the summer. What you can’t budget for is an additional $800 in fees,” Shortridge asserted. Shortridge says in June his family used about 114,000 gallons of water, well over the 28,000 allotted by the Las Vegas Valley Water District and was hit with excess use fees higher than the bill itself.

“It is really frustrating to know that you are following not only the times that they are telling you to water, how many minutes you are supposed to be watering, the days not to water and you are penalized with a $1500 bill, it almost feels illegal,” Shortridge contended.

“We have got neighbors that are facing $2,000 water bills,” revealed Laura McSwain who lives across town in McNeil Estates.

“A lot of my neighbors are panicked… they are thinking they have got to move,” McSwain reported. McSwain is forming the Water Fairness Coalition setting up this website https://waterfairnesscoalition.com/ and forming a board, as well as looking to hire an attorney to push back against the new excess fees.

“I think it can be done more responsibly and thoughtfully,” McSwain argued. McSwain questions why lot size is not considered, why new builds continue to be allowed, and if removing all grass and replacing it with artificial turf is truly the best option for the Vegas Valley long term.

“I am a native of Las Vegas. I love my neighborhood. I love my neighbors. The thing that keeps me going is that love. I don’t want my neighbors feeling like they’ve got to move out,” McSwain said.

The Shortridge family said they did the math. Their $1,4000 plus water bill would be $363 dollars in Boulder City. Las Vegas Valley Water District excess fees do not apply to other areas like Henderson or Boulder City. The Las Vegas Valley Water District says the penalties are working. Here is their full statement to FOX5:

Nevada’s allocation of Colorado River water, which is already by far the smallest of the basin states, has been reduced by more than 8 billion gallons, with more cuts likely to come. The LVVWD’s Excessive Use Charge is intended to encourage conservation among some heavy use customers, who still need to adjust how water is consumed at their properties. The highest 10 percent of the LVVWD’s residential water users consume about the same amount of water as the most efficient 60 percent of customers combined! That equals about 35,000 high-use properties using as much water as 210,000 other customers.

Since implementing the excessive use charge in January, our community’s estimated water savings have exceeded 1 billion gallons and are projected to reach more than 2.5 billion gallons saved by year’s end. Some customers feel an exception should be made for customers with larger properties, arguing that high water use is “unavoidable.” However, the majority of customers with recurring Excessive Use Charges have properties of less than a quarter-acre in size, and 80 percent of those with recurring charges having properties of less than a half-acre. LVVWD Outreach Manager Bronson Mack says, “We really don’t realize just how much water is used outdoors to irrigate our front and back yards, and the best way to avoid the excessive use charge is to manage outdoor water use.” Irrigation, overwatering and unresolved leaks are the principal drivers for exceeding Excessive Use thresholds. The two most efficient ways to reduce outdoor water use is to follow the mandatory seasonal watering restrictions and replace grass with drip-irrigated trees and plants.

Visit lvvwd.com to email the District about scheduling an on-site educational visit and assessment at your property, get watering tips, seasonal watering reminders and learn to find and fix leaks.

