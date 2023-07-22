Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. (Source: WALA)
By Lacey Beasley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An angler in Alabama had a record-setting day thanks to his latest catch.

WALA reports Brett Rutledge set a record by catching a tiger shark that weighed more than 1,000 pounds while participating in the 90th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Rutledge was able to reel in the massive shark that came in at 1,019 pounds on Friday.

“I just used normal fishing techniques,” Rutledge said. “We caught seven sharks this morning and this happened to be the biggest.”

According to Rutledge, the shark took about 45 minutes to catch.

“That would be pretty cool if it sets a new state record,” he said.

Rutledge’s catch does beat the current state record for a tiger shark, according to Southeastern Outdoors. The previous mark was set over 30 years ago at 988 pounds.

The fishing event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas-area search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur murder investigation
Brain-eating amoeba kills Nevada 2-year-old boy
Nevada two-year-old boy killed by brain-eating amoeba
Las Vegas passengers were stuck on a plane for hours in triple-digit temperatures
Dept. of Transportation to investigate Las Vegas flight with passengers passing out due to heat
Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police: crash near Beatty leaves 5 people and a dog dead
Pest control says the number of calls have doubled in 5 years

Latest News

FILE - Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, left, runs onto the field before the Orange...
FAMU bans football players from facility after release of rap video shot in team’s locker room
In this photo provided by Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, a railroad worker stands...
Train derailment in northern Montana spills freight, but hazmat car safe
Fargo Police Department Honor Guard members carry a memorial urn and flag at the close of...
North Dakota officer killed in ambush remembered as ‘brave young man’
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead