Weekend Forecast Outlook- July 22nd & 23rd, 2023

The heat wave continues through the weekend with thunderstorm chances picking up around Southern Nevada on Sunday. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through 8 p.m. Sunday for the Las Vegas Valley. High temperatures remain above 110° with little overnight relief. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Mt. Charleston and Red Rock Canyon through 8 p.m. Saturday. Forecast high temperatures at Mt. Charleston are in the mid to low 90s.

Tonight

We’ve got some scattered thunderstorms north of Las Vegas around Lincoln County. Most of the action will stay north of Las Vegas and over the mountains through the early evening. Very slight chances anything moves into the valley. If we do see some activity it would be very isolated and brief. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 90s and 80s.

Saturday

The forecast high is at 115° in Las Vegas. This would break the 114° daily record-high for July 22nd. A few clouds will pass through during the afternoon with the best chance of some pop-up showers and storms north of Las Vegas during the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday

We keep it hot with a forecast high of 112° in Las Vegas. A more significant push of monsoon moisture makes its way into Southern Nevada, bringing us more cloud cover and better chances for isolated thunderstorms. Along with locally heavy downpours and lightning, gusty wind will be possible through the afternoon and early evening. Even if a neighborhood is not underneath a storm, strong outflow wind gusts topping 40 mph are possible with any storms that develop.

Record Stretch of 110°+ Weather

The longest stretch of consecutive days at or above 110° in Las Vegas is 10 days set back in June 1961. Friday marks the 8th day in a row at or above 110° in Las Vegas. We’ll tie the record on Sunday with a chance of breaking the record on Monday. The forecast high on Monday is 109°, so it will be close.

Thunderstorm Chances Early Next Week

Monsoon moisture is expected to linger around Southern Nevada Monday through Wednesday. This will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. They will favor the higher terrain during the afternoon hours, but we could see some of those storms drift into parts of the valley.

