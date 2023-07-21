Pest control says the number of calls have doubled in 5 years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”Sanitation and the condition of someone’s house has nothing to do with the ability of the bed bug population to survive bedbugs you must be dirty and that’s just not the case,” Joey Toth said with Pitbull Pest Control.

Toth says in the past few years, he’s seen a 50% increase in calls for bed bugs. He says it’s a combination of increased travel more interactions and resistance of chemicals by these bed bugs.

All these factors combined is the reason they have seen a steady increase in these critters.

“There’s a lot of at-home methods people use. They do a dance and spray sweet oil - on the internet - none of that ever works,” said Toth.

There are only a few ways to kill bed bugs, according to Toth: high heat and professional-grade chemicals.

“It needs to get to 128 degrees to kill the adults and it needs 131 to kill the egg stage of bed bugs,” said Toth.

Fumigating your home is also an option.

“We put a tent-looking thing. We insert a gas called Vikane and kill 100 percent of the pest population, 100 percent of the time,” said Toth.

The Southern Nevada Health District said once a call is placed for bed bugs, they go out to do inspections.

Toth said the best way to prevent getting any bed bugs is to look.

“You go to the headboard, tear away the sheets, and bed skirts - you unmake that bed and look and go all the way around, do that all the way around,” Toth said, and added an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

