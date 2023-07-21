Pest control says the number of calls have doubled in 5 years

A bed bug.
By Regina Ahn
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”Sanitation and the condition of someone’s house has nothing to do with the ability of the bed bug population to survive bedbugs you must be dirty and that’s just not the case,” Joey Toth said with Pitbull Pest Control.

Toth says in the past few years, he’s seen a 50% increase in calls for bed bugs. He says it’s a combination of increased travel more interactions and resistance of chemicals by these bed bugs.

All these factors combined is the reason they have seen a steady increase in these critters.

“There’s a lot of at-home methods people use. They do a dance and spray sweet oil - on the internet - none of that ever works,” said Toth.

There are only a few ways to kill bed bugs, according to Toth: high heat and professional-grade chemicals.

“It needs to get to 128 degrees to kill the adults and it needs 131 to kill the egg stage of bed bugs,” said Toth.

Fumigating your home is also an option.

“We put a tent-looking thing. We insert a gas called Vikane and kill 100 percent of the pest population, 100 percent of the time,” said Toth.

The Southern Nevada Health District said once a call is placed for bed bugs, they go out to do inspections.

Toth said the best way to prevent getting any bed bugs is to look.

“You go to the headboard, tear away the sheets, and bed skirts - you unmake that bed and look and go all the way around, do that all the way around,” Toth said, and added an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas-area search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur murder investigation
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are responding to a barricaded...
Las Vegas SWAT respond to shooting, barricaded suspect
Generic graphic
Las Vegas doctor, wife charged in COVID-19 fraud scheme
LVMPD persons of interest
Las Vegas police seek help identifying persons of interest in deadly shooting near Lake Mead, Simmons
Four people have been arrested by Henderson police in connection to a shooting in June that...
Henderson police arrest 4 suspects in connection to shooting of juvenile

Latest News

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
A Fremont Street Experience sign located in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.
Fremont Street Experience to honor Tony Bennett this weekend
Daniel Weinman Wins 2023 WSOP Main Event and $12.1 million
2023 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas shatters multiple records
Help wanted sign at Scoopers in Sparks Nevada
Nevada unemployment rate last month was nation’s highest, report says